Liverpool youngster linked with a loan move away to the Championship – report

Liverpool are set to have a busy January transfer window but it’s not just incoming deals that are being speculated, there’s also plenty of outgoings that are also being touted at the moment.

One such rumour has been shared by Deepdale Digest: ‘Liverpool teenager Bobby Clark the latest name being linked with #PNEFC.

‘Would be a loan deal of course with the 17-year-old very highly rated at Anfield’.

The 17-year-old is in the mind of many of our supporters at the moment because of his superb pass that found Darwin Nunez in our friendly victory against AC Milan in Dubai and so this may well have helped raise his profile.

With Scouser and Liverpool supporter Ryan Lowe in charge of Preston North End there’s already a connection to the club, Sepp van den Berg enjoyed a two-year loan at Deepdale and ex-Red Ben Woodburn is currently playing for the Lilywhites too.

We’ll have to wait and see if this deal goes ahead but it could be a good opportunity for the Newcastle-born midfielder to get some minutes in senior football and make his name in the game.

Let’s hope that this, or any possible, loan move means that the youngster can prove that he is good enough to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s senior team.

Liverpool teenager Bobby Clark the latest name being linked with #PNEFC. Would be a loan deal of course with the 17-year-old very highly rated at Anfield.https://t.co/5ttSYWu4CS — Deepdale Digest (@DeepdaleDigest) December 18, 2022

