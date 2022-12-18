Matip on ‘really kind’ Konate ahead of his World Cup appearance

Some would assume that Joel Matip and Ibou Konate would be competitors and rivals, given their standing in the Liverpool team and fight to play alongside Virgil van Dijk but it appears that they are a lot closer than some may expect.

Speaking with the club’s website, our No.32 spoke about the Frenchman: “He’s so young and [he has] so much quality already.

“He’s showed that now again with the national team – with an amazing team. He’s shown the class he’s got. He’s self-confident, nice, and a really kind person.

It’s great to hear the adoration that the 31-year-old clearly has for his younger teammate and it’s not just his ability that he respects but also his temperament on and off the pitch.

Any player that is signed by Jurgen Klopp needs to have the combination of skill on the pitch and class off it, it’s clear that the 23-year-old has both of these assets and that’s why he’s doing so well at the moment.

As he prepares to play in the World Cup final for France, we can be safe in the knowledge that he should be physically and mentally prepared for the challenge – as well as having the backing of his centre-back partner at Anfield.

Let’s hope that the former RB Leipzig man can become just the third Liverpool player in history to be on the pitch as his nation wins the World Cup.

