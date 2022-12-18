(Video) Sky Sports provide update on Liverpool’s interest in Moises Caicedo

Liverpool had a late dash for possibly signing Moises Caicedo at the end of the summer transfer window and, despite everything going rather quiet of late, there has now been an update on our interest.

As reported by Sky Sports: “Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, there’s no formal talks as yet and Brighton don’t want to sell in January”.

It feels like the hundredth player that we are said to be ‘interested’ in ahead of the January transfer window and now the Brighton man looks to be back on the watchlist for now.

With Graham Potter being his former manager and current Chelsea boss, they would surely be favourites to sign the Ecuadorian at this stage but we will have to wait and see.

You can watch the update on Caicedo via @SkySportsNews on Twitter:

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo 👀💭 pic.twitter.com/5DDEi6uZpC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 17, 2022

