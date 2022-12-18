‘Comes a time when you can’t say no’ – Van Nistelrooy admits PSV will struggle to keep Liverpool-linked attacker

PSV boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy has admitted that his side may struggle to retain the services of Liverpool-linked Cody Gakpo if they receive the right offer either in January or at the end of the season.

The Dutch winger has been in superb form for the Eindhoven-based outfit this term and also impressed for his national side at the Qatar World Cup despite them being eliminated from the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

The 23-year-old has been a target for the Reds previously, according to a tweet from Voetbal’s Marco Timmer, and Manchester United are also believed to be keeping tabs on the attacker.

“If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now,” Van Nistelrooy told Voetbal International (via GOAL). “You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no.”

The former United striker knows that when European giants come knocking on the door for their star man, PSV are going to have a real task on their hands to retain his services.

So far this term for the Eredivisie side, Gakpo has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists in 24 appearances (across all competitions).

He’s also captained his side on numerous occasions this term which proves that he can be a real leader despite his tender age.

Although Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are sidelined through injury at the moment, Jurgen Klopp is well stocked in the attacking department and we believe that adding reinforcements to our midfield will be the German’s main priority.

If the opportunity to sign Gakpo does arise, however, it’s one we shouldn’t pass up.

