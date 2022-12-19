‘Origi is a problem’ – AC Milan may look to sell former Liverpool favourite if he continues to disappoint – report

Liverpool fans were guttered to see Divock Origi leave the club for AC Milan in the summer but with the Belgian failing to settle at the Serie A outfit, there are reports that he may look for another move at the end of the season.

The former Lille man is recognised as a legend by many Kopites after scoring a number of vital goals during his time on Merseyside but it appears that he’s struggling to show what he’s made of for the Italian champions.

Writing for CalcioMercato (via This Is Anfield), journalist Andrea Longoni has labelled our former No. 27 as a ‘problem’ and believes if doesn’t begin performing soon, we may see him at yet another club next term.

The Italian has claimed ‘the Rossoneri Club cannot afford to wait for him’ to begin firing on all cylinders and also highlighted the fact that he was signed on a free transfer and the potential to make a decent profit is there.

The versatile forward has scored one goal and registered one assist in 14 appearances this term (across all competitions) and was left out of the Belgium squad for the Qatar World Cup.

He won every major trophy possible under Jurgen Klopp and we certainly believe he has the ability to shine at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It’s a shame to see someone who was a real favourite at Anfield struggling to make an impact at their new club but let’s hope he can turn things around during the second half of the campaign.

