Arthur’s agent on possible loan cancellation and re-signing next year

Arthur Melo hasn’t managed to make any impact at Liverpool since his arrival in the summer because of the unfortunate injury he sustained but his agent has now responded to some rumours suggesting he could be leaving the club next month.

Speaking with Tutto Mercato, Federico Pastorello said: “I don’t know who questioned the rumors about his possible return to Turin, but that’s not the case. absolutely. It’s not foreseen in the contract and there’s no possibility because no one has questioned his permanence: neither Liverpool nor the player. As for next season, the current one ends and then we’ll see”.

The Brazilian impressed so many with his eagerness to participate in extra training sessions and games with the youth teams so that he could be ready to break into our first-team.

However, his ‘really serious injury‘ had looked to all but end his chances of ever becoming part of the squad but this earlier determination to impress appears to still be present.

Juventus are clearly not preparing for their player to return any time soon though and so we should be able to see the 26-year-old return to action this season and hopefully make an impact.

There’s still plenty of time and fixtures in which our No.29 can come and show everyone that he is not only good enough to be handed minutes on the pitch but also possibly even be re-signed for another loan or permanent deal at Anfield.

Fingers crossed that his story is one of redemption after a cruel injury has really hampered his chances of success with the Reds.

