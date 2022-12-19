Man City star dismisses Pep Guardiola’s recent concerns as he declares he’s ‘ready’ for Liverpool clash

Manchester City star Sergio Gomez has somewhat dismissed Pep Guardola’s claim that he has ‘no players’ to choose from for his side’s clash with Liverpool on Thursday by explaining he’s ‘ready’ and looking to ‘play an important role’ for the Sky Blues.

The former Barcelona boss has expressed his concern at the fact many of his players are yet to return to full fitness following their efforts in the World Cup but Gomez, who’s yet to feature for the Spain at senior level and was not a part of Luis Enrique’s squad in Qatar, has insisted he’s looking forward to the League Cup clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“The players that were in Abu Dhabi for the little pre-season had the opportunity to get ready for the upcoming games,” Gomez told Man City’s official Website (via the Liverpool Echo). “For some other players there may be less time to prepare.

“We need all the players in our squad and when they are all back from the World Cup we’re hoping they will feel strong and be ready to play again. I feel ready to play and I am hoping to play an important role.”

Guardiola’s concerns appear to be exaggerated when you consider that Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were just some of the players that featured for the Sky Blues on Saturday when they hosted Spanish outfit Girona in a friendly.

You’d expect that quartet to be named in the starting XI for the visit of the FA Cup champions while Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips have all had more than enough time to recover after England were knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

The Anfield outfit, meanwhile, are expected to have Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold available for the trip to the Etihad while Klopp has somewhat confirmed Virgil van Dijk will be rested.

It appears that Guardiola is attempting to play some sort of mind games by saying he has no players available and let’s hope we can put on a show as we begin our defence of the League Cup.

