Ben Doak compared to former Man United and Everton man during his Celtic youth days

Liverpool supporters may have quite polarising opinions when it comes to Ben Doak and Wayne Rooney but will also not be too upset to hear that the 17-year-old has been compared to the former Everton player.

As written by Martin Watt for BBC Scotland: ‘The story goes that the players [at Celtic] soon adorned him with a nickname: ‘Wazza’, a nod to the stocky teenager’s similarities in stature, talent and barrelling style to a young Wayne Rooney’.

Now operating more as a winger, the Scottish teenager looks set to make his mark on Jurgen Klopp’s first-team in the coming years and being compared with a talent such as the Scouse forward would suggest he’s been looking to do that for a while.

Having joined the club from Celtic, the youngster didn’t have any ties to Merseyside before making the move away from his home and so that fact that he is now residing in the city of the man he was so often compared to, is somewhat ironic.

Despite the 37-year-old having played for two of our biggest rivals, it’s hard not to appreciate the fact that he’s the record scorer for both Manchester United and England, so we should be hoping that the same can be achieved by our starlet.

Being handed some more game time under Jurgen Klopp whilst in Dubai may well set up the Scotland Under-21 international with the opportunity to feature in the Carabao and FA Cup games in this campaign, possibly even starting with our trip to face Manchester City.

For now, we’ll sit back and hope that our player can go on to achieve the feats of a man that not too many are very complimentary of at Anfield.

