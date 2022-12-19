Ex-Red shares his joy after Argentina clinch the World Cup in Qatar

There were many Liverpool supporters that were hoping Ibou Konate could secure a World Cup final victory but there was one former Red that couldn’t help but share his joy after Argentina clinched the much coveted trophy.

Taking to his Twitter account Javier Mascherano said: ‘Yesssss!!! WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!! THANK YOU ETERNALLY GUYS’.

The 38-year-old made 147 appearances for his nation before retiring in 2018 and would have been so desperate to have secured this trophy for his compatriots during his playing days but it doesn’t sound like he’s too upset with watching as a fan.

Along with Maxi Rodriguez, Emiliano Insua, Mauricio Pellegrino and Sebastian Leto, our former No.20 is one of just five Argentines to have played for the Reds and they all would have shared great joy in watching Lionel Messi lift the famous trophy aloft.

For our No.5 though, it’s the sad reality that he has missed out on the Premier League, Champions League and World Cup in the space of a few months.

Let’s hope that the 23-year-old can bounce back from this upset and that he will be able to once again show to the world just how brilliant he is.

For now, it’s Jurgen Klopp and the rest of his Anfield teammates’ job to raise his spirits and get the Frenchman ready for a busy second part of the campaign.

You can view Mascherano’s post via his Twitter account:

Siiiiiiiii!!!

CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!!!!

GRACIAS ETERNAS MUCHACHOS. — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) December 18, 2022

