(Video) Ibou Konate’s crunching tackle on Lautaro Martinez in World Cup final

Ibou Konate was handed a small amount of time on the pitch during the World Cup final but he certainly made the most of the few minutes he was given and was involved in several key moments.

One such incident came not long after the last French equaliser and our No.5 was pitted up against Lautaro Martinez but came out the victor with a big challenge.

The Inter Milan attacker didn’t even have chance to ready himself before our 23-year-old ensured that he won the ball and put it out of play.

It’s easy to see that the future is going to be so bright for the former RB Leipzig man and let’s hope he can quickly bounce back from the disappointment in Qatar.

You can watch the video of Konate’s tackle on Martinez (from 3:51:04) via the BBC iPlayer or @KonateFC on Twitter:

