(Video) Konate effortlessly dispossess Messi during World Cup final

It was a tough day for Liverpool fans watching the World Cup as the desire for Lionel Messi to claim his first title was replaced with wanting our Ibou Konate to come on and achieve his dreams on the football pitch.

With our No.5 only being handed a brief cameo in extra-time though, any opportunity we had to support him was gratefully received and he certainly made an impact on the pitch.

READ MORE: Liverpool youngster linked with a loan move away to the Championship – report

Argentina’s captain and player of the tournament in Qatar was introduced to our 23-year-old defender during the extra period, when he quickly dispossessed the former Barcelona man in great style.

The PSG attacker had the last laugh by winning the trophy but there’s very little more that our French hero could have done whilst on the pitch and we should all be very proud of him.

You can watch the video of Konate’s tackle on Messi (from 3:48:16) via the BBC iPlayer or @KonateFC on Twitter:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?