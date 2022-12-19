(Video) Konate nearly provides World Cup-winning assist for France

Ibou Konate was so unlucky not be handed the start for France in the World Cup Final but he made the most of his brief cameo and nearly provided a match-winning moment for his nation.

After helping his team by winning the corner that resulted in a penalty and being crucial in several defensive moments, our No.5 then delivered a pass that nearly helped Didier Deschamps’s side win the trophy.

Randal Kolo Muani was put through on goal but Emi Martinez was the hero for Argentina instead and managed to keep the well struck effort away from his goal.

It was a disappointing end for a tournament that the 23-year-old was painfully unlucky not to have been handed more game time and to not have left Qatar as a winner.

