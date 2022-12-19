Liverpool set Nat Phillips price tag as January transfer window nears – report

Liverpool are reportedly open to the idea of letting Nat Phillips leave the club with the Englishman struggling to earn minutes under Jurgen Klopp this term.

The No. 47 is a huge favourite at Anfield, largely for his heroics during the 2020/21 campaign that saw him and Rhys Williams partnered together at centre half following a major injury crisis at the club, but an offer in the region of £10-15m could see the 25-year-old leave Anfield, that’s according to the Liverpool Echo (via Liverpool Offside).

The Reds are willing to let the Bolton-born defender leave on loan, but the club would like to see a mandatory purchase option come as part of any temporary deal.

READ MORE: ‘Origi is a problem’ – AC Milan may look to sell former Liverpool favourite if he continues to disappoint – report

Phillips, who has spent time on loan at Stuttgart and Bournemouth in recent seasons, is Klopp’s fifth choice central defender at the moment behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and although we’re a huge fan of him, a fresh start elsewhere may be the best thing for his career.

He’s contracted to the Merseysiders until 2025 and although he’ll earn minutes here and there for the FA Cup champions this term, he has the quality to be regular starter elsewhere.

We certainly expect there to be a lot of interest in him next month when the transfer window opens and it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?