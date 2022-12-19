‘He’s got everything’ – James Milner has ‘no doubt’ that 23-year-old Liverpool star will be a huge hit at Anfield

James Milner has claimed that Darwin Nunez has the ability to be a superstar at Anfield and believes people ‘underestimate’ how hard it is to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

The Uruguayan forward completed a move to the Reds from Benfica in the summer and with Jurgen Klopp splashing an initial £64m on the 23-year-old, many were quick to question his ability.

Our No. 7 is confident that the former Almeria man has everything required to be a huge hit on Merseyside.

“He’s got everything to score a lot of goals at Liverpool,” Milner told Amazon Prime’s YouTube channel (via Rousing The Kop).

“It’s a new country, he can’t speak too much English yet, but he’s got great banter and he’s learning the language, he’s a great lad.

“People underestimate how difficult it is to move your whole family, it’s different food, different language, different weather. The Premier League is completely different, it’s a big step and it takes time.

“His attributes he has, finishing with both feet, in the air, works his nuts off, he’ll be top – no doubt about that.”

Nunez’s Uruguay failed to make it out of the group stages at the World Cup in Qatar and although that was a huge blow for our No. 27, we’re hoping that it will only make him hungrier to taste success for the Reds this term.

Despite all of the criticism he’s received from opposition supporters, he’s actually netted nine times and registered two assists across 18 appearances for the FA Cup champions this term (across all competitions) which is a decent return.

He netted twice in our final game before the break for the tournament in the Middle East and the hope is that he can continue finding the back of the net with such regularity when we resume our campaign on Thursday.

It must be remembered that last season’s Liga Portugal top scorer still has a lot of time on his side and we’re confident that under the watchful eye of our German tactician he can reach his full potential.

