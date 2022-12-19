Sofyan Amrabat ‘prefers Liverpool’ as ‘new discussions planned’ – Santi Aouna

Liverpool supporters were almost entirely unaware of Sofyan Amrabat when the World Cup began but now that the tournament has come to a close, he’s being one of the most touted possible transfers and it appears a second meeting is scheduled to take place.

As reported by Santi Aouna: ‘Klopp 🇩🇪 wants him and has already met the player’s agent. New discussions planned with the Reds. Interest from Tottenham and Atlético Madrid. Amrabat 🇲🇦 prefers Liverpool. Fiorentina want ~40M€’.

This corroborates with the journalist’s colleague at Foot Mercato, Anas Bakhkhar, who exclusively revealed to Empire of the Kop that a second meeting was in place with the Moroccan after the tournament in Qatar came to a close.

The 26-year-old has impressed so many with his performances for the African nation who surprised the world with their relative success, attention will now turn to Fiorentina who have a decision on whether to cash in.

With a fee of up to €40 million expected for the midfielder, we may be able to even secure this move in January and catch the player whilst he’s on the crest of a wave.

Our midfield options aren’t too depleted at the moment and it seems that only Arthur Melo is injured, so we may not have to go and break the bank to bolster our options.

However, there will be a clamour from some fans that we need to add an option for the second half of this lengthy campaign.

