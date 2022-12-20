(Video) Alisson returns as the Reds prepare to face Manchester City

Liverpool fans have had a long wait since we faced Southampton in early November but now we are on the very brink of seeing a return to competitive action and Alisson Becker is ready for an immediate return.

After playing for Brazil during the World Cup in Qatar, our No.1 was captured returning to training as Jurgen Klopp’s squad took part in an evening session ahead of meeting Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

The 30-year-old looked to be in high spirits as he rejoined his teammates and may well feature in the clash if the boss wants him to get back into the rhythm of playing in goal for the Reds again.

However, it could well be a return for Caoimhin Kelleher to shine in the cup competition where he has very much made his name.

Either way, we’re blessed to have two very talented stoppers and to have our main ‘keeper back in training with the lads.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s return to training via @LFC on Twitter:

