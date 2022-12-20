(Video) James Milner reveals his secrets to staying so fit at 36 and ‘the mindset of wanting to be the best’

James Milner’s legacy in football will probably be just how consistent and successful he has been on the pitch for so many years and our vice captain has lifted the lid on how he stays at the peak of his physical condition.

Speaking with Ben Foster on Amazon Prime, the 36-year-old said: “You need luck, desire, hunger and work rate to stay fit… that’s the mindset of wanting to be the best and wanting to make the youngsters feel sick in the running sessions!”.

READ MORE: (Video) Milner reveals all on his ‘donkey’ spat with a childish Lionel Messi

It’s so typically self-deprecating of the Leeds-born veteran to include luck so highly on his list as it’s so clear that he works incredibly hard to be able to still play at the very top level of the game.

He’s not just a bodybuilder though, the versatile team player is so talented that he can not only still be able to play but can do so comfortably in many areas of the pitch.

You can watch Milner’s guide to staying so fit (from 5:18) via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?