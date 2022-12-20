‘One of’ the midfielders Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ has ‘€120m release clause’ as many clubs ‘have fallen in love’ – Romano

There were several players at this year’s World Cup that were not linked with the Reds before the tournament began but Liverpool look to have begun monitoring some of them during and since the end of the competition in Qatar.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside, we are one of many to apparently now be interested in Enzo Fernandez: “Premier League clubs, La Liga clubs… Many of them have fallen in love with Enzo.

“He has €120m release clause into his contract so it’s not going to be an easy one for any club, Benfica will try to keep him at least until the end of the current season.

READ MORE: (Images) Ibou Konate’s inspirational three-post response to losing World Cup final

“Liverpool are monitoring many midfielders, he’s one of them.”

The Benfica man was awarded the young player of the tournament as his nation claimed the greatest prize in international football and that will always mean that his profile has been raised to a point that so many more clubs will now be aware of his talents.

With so many links to Jude Bellingham though, it feels highly unlikely that we would be able to afford both midfielders at the same time so we may well be lining the Argentine up as a plan B for the Borussia Dortmund teen.

The 21-year-old only signed for the Portuguese outfit in the summer and so they would surely be keen to keep hold of him for more than six months – even if some big offers do start to come in for him.

Competition for his signature and a fee that’s over £100 million though should be enough to see that this won’t be an easy deal for the Reds to get over the line.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?