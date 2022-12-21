FSG update as our owners look set to buy a new club amidst Liverpool sale rumours

It does appear that Liverpool are in some form of a transition period with our new stand being built, several members of the staff at the club leaving and the possible full or partial sale of the club by FSG.

In an update on the front of our owners, despite the strong possibility of them selling some or all of our club – it looks as though they are now prepared to go and purchase a new one and even whilst negotiations are taking place for ours.

As reported by Bill Simmons: ‘the Suns are setting the market for the 2 expansion teams that are coming… Vegas (going to Fenway Sports Group/LeBron) and Seattle (bidding war). Now the NBA knows it can get minimum 4m for Vegas and 4.5 for Seattle. That’s the new price’.

The above is in relation to the fact that NBA outfit the Phoenix Suns are using the benchmark prices set by two new franchise teams in Vegas and Seattle, for the sale of their own club.

In partnership with LeBron James, John Henry is favourite to take control of the new team in Las Vegas and is reportedly set to spend $4 billion (the figure above is corrected in a later Tweet) in order to do so.

With the anticipated sale of the Reds, it looks as though the money used to buy our club could then be pumped into a new basketball team to add to the multinational sports holding conglomerate’s collection of sports clubs.

If a sale isn’t completed though, this could mean that some funds are no longer available for us in the coming transfer markets because of this huge investment and so could be a cause for concern.

You can view the FSG update via @BillSimmons on Twitter:

