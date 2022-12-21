(Video) Pep Guardiola responds to the joint statement from Liverpool and Manchester City about fan behaviour

Liverpool and Manchester City released a joint statement to supporters who were attending the Carabao Cup fixture between the clubs and Pep Guardiola responded to the comments asking fans to behave during the game.

Speaking with the media ahead of the cup tie, the 51-year-old said: “Be a supporter, support your team unconditionally in the good moments and the bad moments. These [supporters] in this country are the best example. Enjoy the good games with the amount of incredible quality players on both sides. It always has been easier if it was this way”.

The Spaniard certainly didn’t delve too far into the reasoning behind this statement with previous fixtures between the clubs involving ahborent chants and vandalism but focussed on how he expects supporters to act.

Let’s hope that both sets of fans can leave the stadium knowing that they have not done anything to incite a further statement from either club and can support their own team in the best ways possible.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on the statement via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “Be a supporter and support your team unconditionally.” Pep Guardiola’s message to Manchester City fans after the club put out a message to ask for improved fan behaviour. pic.twitter.com/luf5JFXSXx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 21, 2022

