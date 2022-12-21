Enzo Fernandez’s stance on Liverpool transfer made clear as Reds ‘willing to get serious’ – report

Liverpool may have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez with the player said to be keen on a move to Liverpool ‘above all’ of the top outfits in Europe.

This claim comes courtesy of Grand Hotel Calciomercato following the midfielder’s World Cup win with Argentina in one of the finest finals in the competition’s history.

The 21-year-old was presented with the Young Player of the Tournament award after Lionel Scaloni’s men overcame France in a penalty shootout, beating out competition from another Reds-linked star in England’s Jude Bellingham.

Despite only switching from River Plate to Benfica in the last summer window, it’s expected that the Portuguese giants will field heavy interest in their star midfielder in 2023 with Liverpool reportedly ‘willing to get serious’.

It comes from a somewhat trusted source in Gianluca Di Marzio (who reports for the site in question), so it’s one to potentially get excited about ahead of the pivotal window.

We know that moves for either of the summer’s potential big transfers – Enzo Fernandez or Jude Bellingham – are HIGHLY unlikely to take place before the end of the campaign, though, so it’ll be worth instead keeping an eye out for any movement on the front of players like Sofyan Amrabat in the meantime.

