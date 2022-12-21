(Video) Liverpool loanee scores a special goal against Rangers

There are a host of younger Liverpool players spending this season away from Anfield with one starlet producing a special moment for his new club and a goal to remember.

As our fans patiently await the return of domestic football, those in Scotland have been able to enjoy it for the past week and Leighton Clarkson was on hand to score a brilliant goal for Aberdeen against Rangers.

The 21-year-old followed up a poor clearance and sweetly struck the ball on the half-volley past Allan McGregor, growing his reputation north of the border.

Unfortunately for the midfielder though, the game will be remembered by the dramatic comeback of the away side but no one can take that finish away from him.

You can watch Clarkson’s goal via @ScotlandSky on Twitter:

WHAT A STRIKE from Leighton Clarkson to put Aberdeen 2-1 up 😲🤩 pic.twitter.com/pxMONGis5R — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 20, 2022

