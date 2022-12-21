James Milner names the two Liverpool youngsters to look out for ahead of cup tie

Liverpool are preparing to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup which is a competition that usually sees Jurgen Klopp handing minutes to younger players and James Milner has named the two academy prospects that he’s a big fan of.

Speaking with Ben Foster for Amazon Prime, our vice captain named both Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark as players to watch for the future and they could both feature in the coming cup fixtures in this campaign.

It’s certainly praise for both of the youngsters and shows how highly our No.7 thinks of the fellow midfielders, especially after revealing that he’s been coaching in the academy as part of his coaching badges.

If either player can go on to have half the career of the 36-year-old then they’ll have done very well.

You can watch Milner’s thoughts on the young players (from 12:05) via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

