(Video) Journalist outlines money ‘problem’ for Liverpool in January as we are ‘getting ready for Jude Bellingham’

Some Liverpool supporters will be hoping that new signings can be made in January and the summer to bolster our midfield and squad options but one journalist has outlined that we may not have the finances to do so.

Speaking with ESPN, Julien Laurens said: “I think money which was a problem, not a problem but which was missing in a way in the summer from the Darwin Nunez deal – it’s still the same issue and let’s not forget that they are getting ready for Jude Bellingham, for the bidding war for Jude Bellingham in the summer”.

If we are preparing for Jude Bellingham in the summer, then it’s fair to assume we will need to keep money aside in January to do so.

The worry would be that we don’t take an opportunity that may arise in the winter, miss out on the Borussia Dortmund player too and then be left stuck in the summer.

You can watch Laurens’ thoughts on Liverpool’s spending via ESPN UK on YouTube:

