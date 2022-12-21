Portuguese transfer insider now breaks big update on Liverpool & Enzo Fernandez rumour as €120m claim made

News of Liverpool’s interest in both Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer transfer window will rightly excite supporters after the pair’s phenomenal performances at the Qatar World Cup.

Pedro Sepulveda now reports on Twitter that prior claims around an agreement already being in place between the Merseysiders ‘or any other club’ for the Argentine are ‘completely false’.

❌ é completamente falso que exista um acordo com o @LFC ou qualquer outro clube por Enzo Fernández. Não existem negociações com nenhum clube. @SLBenfica só venderá Enzo em Janeiro pela cláusula de rescisão – 120 milhões. 🦅 🇪🇸 @realmadrid também está interessado. pic.twitter.com/aUOLDKByKD — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) December 21, 2022

To change matters in that regard, the Reds will have to go big for the 21-year-old in the winter window – to the tune of €120m (£105.3m).

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see our recruitment team splash such an amount in January; much of the midfield repair job will be undertaken in the summer whilst a signing of the calibre of a Sofyan Amrabat will be pursued in the meantime.

That’s not to say that the situation won’t evolve further down the line, especially given the player’s ability to play the No.6 and No.8 roles – a flexibility shared by fellow Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

Assuming that we can afford to spend upwards of £200m on both potential midfield additions, it’s an outlay that would seem, at this point in time, entirely justified in light of the quality we’d be receiving in return.

