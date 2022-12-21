Pep Lijnders breaks silence on January transfers as LFC readying ‘monstrous’ bid

Liverpool fans will be keeping a very close eye on the future of Enzo Fernandez amid heavy links between the club and the Argentine sensation.

Gianluca Di Marzio, reporting for Grand Hotel Calciomercato, confirmed that the 21-year-old is prioritising Liverpool ‘above all’ of Europe’s top sides whilst the Reds are said to be preparing a ‘monstrous’ offer for the player.

Pep Lijnders will have certainly added fuel to the rumours with his pre-Manchester City press conference comments waxing lyrical about the midfielder’s contributions during the World Cup, not to mention suggesting that there will be the possibility of January incomings to prepare for (as reported in a tweet from Neil Jones).

Pep Lijnders on possibility of January arrivals at Liverpool "For the right player, the right moment, the right feeling, we are always prepared…"#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 21, 2022

There were some fears that the former River Plate star was viewed as a potential alternative to Jude Bellingham given the Englishman has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

From a purely financial perspective, however, it has been made clear that it’s possible for the club to actively pursue moves for both midfielders in the summer, should we wish to.

At 21 and 19 years of age respectively, Fernandez and the Borussia Dortmund starlet would represent a rare opportunity to completely revamp our midfield department whilst also safeguarding the future of the position for the next decade or so.

If the finances are indeed there for us to make a big splash in the market in 2023, we’d be foolish not to capitalise.

