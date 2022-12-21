(Video) What Jurgen Klopp whispered to Lijnders about two academy stars

Liverpool are preparing to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and this competition is often one where the younger players are given a chance to shine and it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders have their favourties .

Speaking with the media, our assistant manager recalled an interaction with the boss: “Yesterday I walked off the pitch, we trained and the session was insane – it was really cool and I walked off the pitch with Jurgen and he whispered ‘wow, Stefan and Bobby – they play so mature, they play like they are 25!’. And I said immediately, ‘and Ben Doak!’.”

Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak are all clearly highly thought of by the coaches at the club, with James Milner also selecting two of them as his favourite youth players to look out for, so it’s clear that they are favourites for game time against Manchester City.

We’ve seen with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott that there is a pathway to the first team for younger players and it’s now up to them to keep their performance level high in training and they will soon be rewarded.

You can watch Lijnders comments on Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak (from 16:37) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

