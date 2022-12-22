The best and worst adverts involving Liverpool Football Club

As one of the biggest football clubs in the world, it is no surprise that Liverpool always attracts plenty of interest from the advertising world.

Major brands generally link up with successful sports teams in the hope that consumers will view them as being trustworthy. By advertising in sports such as football, brands can increase awareness of their goods and services, which boosts their hopes of increasing annual revenues.

The Reds have featured in numerous adverts over the years, some good and some not so good. Read on as we look at the best and worst adverts involving Liverpool.

Paddy Power Casinos

Paddy Power is well known as a sports betting company and in more recent times it has become a big player in the online casino industry.

However, they have also started to gain a reputation in the world of advertising. Whether that reputation is good or bad is undoubtedly up for debate! The divisive nature of their advertising was never more apparent than in their 2016 campaign which mocked Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp.

The electronic billboard ad, which poked fun at Liverpool’s injury record under the German boss, prompted several complaints but was subsequently cleared by advertising watchdogs.

Nivea for Men

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Joe Gomez starred in a cringe-fest in 2018 as Nivea launched the first body shaving range in the United Kingdom.

The ad starts with Oxlade-Chamberlain having a shower which for some strange reason is being broadcast live to the nation.

He starts shaving his chest but nicks himself, sparking groans from the audience and his teammates. Thankfully, Nivea’s new product is on hand to save the day. With cheesy commentary from Clive Tyldesley and bad acting all-round, this ad campaign is a prime contender to receive the Room 101 treatment.

Sonos

Sonos launched a new ad campaign earlier this year to celebrate the sounds and emotions felt by football fans on match day.

Starring several Liverpool stars including goalkeeper Alisson, the fast-paced ad captures the excitement of supporting the Reds at Anfield.

The firm also set up a curated Sonos Radio Station – Anfield Pre-Match Anthems. Hosted by John Barnes, the music was chosen by the club’s men’s and women’s first teams. You will need to listen out during the 75-minute-long playlist to find out whether Barnes features his old Anfield Rap song.

Carlsberg

Danish brewer Carlsberg released an eye-catching video in August 2022 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their successful partnership with Liverpool.

Featuring some of the most iconic moments from that period, the video gently leads fans by the hand on a trip down memory lane. Carlsberg also produced a range of special limited-edition cans based on some of the club’s most iconic kits and featuring the names of several Liverpool legends.

In an age where longevity can be tough to maintain, the link-up between Carlsberg and Liverpool is a lesson in how things should be done.

Erdinger

Klopp returned as Erdinger Weissbräu’s brand ambassador earlier this year in a new video for the brewery’s ‘Never Skim an Erdinger’ campaign.

‘Don’t Forget the Best Bit’ sees a wide-eyed young bartender pour Klopp his favourite beer. He then ponders whether he should skim the foam head. The barman is stopped in his tracks by his colleague who implores him not to forget the best bit – the crucial last pour of foam from the bottle into the glass.

The video is snappy and to the point, although we arere not 100 per cent sure whether Klopp’s Peaky Blinders cap works for him.

Christmas Retail Trilogy

LFC Retail launched their 2022 Christmas campaign with an amusing festive advert that includes Klopp and some of the club’s most legendary former stars.

Based at the AXA Training Centre, it begins by showing the kitchen staff before cutting to Klopp pondering what to do himself while the World Cup in Qatar is underway.

His musings are disturbed by noise coming from outside, which is being generated by Ian Rush, John Aldridge, and Chris Kirkland. The trio are enjoying a kickabout in festive jumpers before their fun is interrupted by the groundsman ordering them to ‘get off the pitch.’

The second instalment of the trilogy continued the theme of a quiet Christmas build-up and featured assistant manager Pep Lijnders and defender Joel Matip. The stadium announcer and club mascot also got their chance to shine in the middle segment of a series that will conclude with the release of the third video on December 16.

