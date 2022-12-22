How many games Bobby Firmino could miss after suffering frustrating injury blow

Bobby Firmino could be set to miss out on Liverpool’s next two competitive fixtures – Manchester City and Aston Villa – after suffering a calf injury.

James Pearce, reporting for The Athletic, notes that the issue is only perceived to be ‘minor’ (so the 31-year-old is only a ‘doubt’ for the visit to Villa Park), avoiding a repeat of Diogo Jota’s long-term concern in the same area.

Regardless, it’s a frustrating reality to have to contend with whilst both the likes of the Portuguese international and Luis Diaz remain sidelined and unlikely to return much before February and March respectively.

It’s a huge relief to hear that the former Hoffenheim hitman will likely be back to full health after our Boxing Day tie, if not beforehand.

With the midfield taking priority in our recruitment team’s minds (and rightly so), however, it does leave Jurgen Klopp with some difficult decisions to make when it comes to team selection.

Ben Doak, who has impressed when called upon, could slot in on the right-flank, pushing Mo Salah more centrally in the forward line where he has a history of causing devastation.

Equally, Harvey Elliott would be well-suited to a similar role, should the need arise beyond our impending Carabao Cup clash with Pep Guardiola’s men.

