Jamie Carragher explains he and Steven Gerrard attempted to ‘help’ ex-Liverpool boss while he was struggling at Anfield

Jamie Carragher has been speaking about Roy Hodgson and the short time the 75-year-old spent in charge of Liverpool between 2010-2011.

The former Fulham boss, who has also managed the England national team during his lengthy managerial career, had a time to forget at Anfield and the former Reds defender has now admitted he and Steven Gerrard questioned some of the decisions he made during his time at the club.

“I probably felt that when Roy Hodgson was there [that he’d lost the dressing room]. I don’t think many players were enjoying the training or having him,” Carragher told the Diary of a CEO Podcast (via Rousing The Kop).

“We’re like fans [he and Steven Gerrard], we were saying ‘what’s he doing there, why’s he done that.’ I always remember, the only time I ever did this in my whole career, we lost at home to Blackpool under Roy Hodgson and I think it was an international break and I’d stopped playing for England by then, and I couldn’t sleep. I went in the next morning and I went straight into his office. He was actually having a coaches meeting and I was probably 33, 34 so I was a really experienced pro, and we just had a big discussion with all the coaches.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola claims it’s his ‘dream’ to be sent off against Liverpool as he highlights the importance of emotion in the game

“He was talking about what he wanted to do for the next game and I was saying ‘you can’t do that.’ That wasn’t me questioning him as a manager, I wanted to help him. It wasn’t that he needed help as a manager, he needed help as a Liverpool manager, as such. It was almost like, ‘if you come out and say that or if you play this player, you can’t do that anymore, this has to stop.’

“I was more trying to help the situation and trying to help him because I knew it was tough.”

The Hodgson-era was a time to forget for most Liverpool fans and some of the signings that he made during his time at the club were absolutely shocking to say the least.

It’s interesting to hear that Carragher, alongside Gerrard, almost felt like he had to stand up and be heard as a Scouser and one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Hearing about the experience of one of our former managers makes you appreciate Jurgen Klopp even more (if that’s possible).

The German tactician has ensured the glory days have returned to Merseyside and he’s won every major trophy possible since joining in 2015.

The Reds are back in action tonight against Manchester City in the League Cup and we need to have a strong second half to the campaign if this season is to be deemed a successful one.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?