(Video) Fabio Carvalho drags Liverpool level at the Etihad with delicate finish inside the box

Liverpool’s start to their clash against Manchester City at the Etihad was sluggish to say the least with Erling Haaland firing the hosts ahead inside the first 10 minutes.

Despite not yet settling into the game, Fabio Carvalho has pulled Jurgen Klopp’s side level after brilliant work from James Milner.

The former City man received the ball from Joel Matip on the edge of the Sky Blues’ box, he then calmly picked out our No. 28 inside the area who calmly slotted past Stefan Ortega.

The Reds are fortunate to be level but let’s hope we can now kick on!

