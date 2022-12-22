(Video) Cootes may have cost LFC dearly as Oxlade-Chamberlain denied penalty after being downed in Man City box

Liverpool may feel aggrieved that they weren’t awarded a penalty at the Etihad tonight following a challenge from Nathan Ake on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds No. 15 was introduced at half time and looked sharp through the second half, including his work in the build up to Mo Salah’s strike, and he certainly felt he was fouled by the Dutchman.

There wasn’t a huge amount of contact, but we’ve seen them given in the past.

As the former Arsenal man received the ball from Mo Salah in the area, he performed a neat nutmeg on Ake before the defender appeared to grab a hold of him which downed the midfielder.

