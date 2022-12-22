(Video) Fabinho and Rodri square up to each other as tempers flare at the Etihad

As the clock ticks towards full time with Manchester City leading Liverpool 3-2 at the Etihad, tempers have flared with Fabinho and Rodri squaring up to each other.

The Reds midfielder committed a foul on the Spaniard who didn’t take too well to the challenge, he leapt up off the turf and went head to head with our No. 3 before Ilkay Gundogan sprinted over and pushed him to the ground.

Rather surprisingly, the former Borussia Dortmund man avoided any card from the referee while both Fabinho and Rodri were shown yellow cards.

There was nothing really in the challenge, but it’s the second time during the game that the City midfielder has reacted poorly to a tackle on him.

Check the incident out below, courtesy of Sky Sports: