Fabrizio Romano confirms Klopp studying AC Milan star as potential midfield addition

AC Milan continue to hold talks with Ismael Bennacer in the hope of securing a fresh contract renewal with the defensive midfielder

This update comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano who told SOS Fanta that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the 25-year-old and is actively studying him as a potential target in a long list of possible additions to the middle of the park.

The Italian giants will certainly be keen to get such dialogue over the line in light of the fact that the Algerian’s current terms are set to expire in 2024 – a reality interested parties are sure to exploit in the summer.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update on nine-goal star who wants Liverpool move

With us also said to be keen on Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, it’s clear that the club has every intention of providing genuine competition for Fabinho’s spot in the starting-XI.

We’d highly doubt that there’s any serious lack of faith in the Brazilian international, though perhaps another senior figure challenging the ex-Monaco man for minutes could help bring about a return to his best form.

He’ll have enjoyed something of a partial break due to limited involvement in the World Cup, though there will be many an anxious eye on our No.3 come the trip to Villa Park on Boxing Day (should he not earn any minutes against Manchester City tonight).

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?