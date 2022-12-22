Fabrizio Romano drops interesting transfer update on nine-goal star who wants Liverpool move

Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter that as of yet unnamed Premier League outfits are keeping tabs on Celtic’s high-flying attacker Liel Abada.

The nine-goal forward has been in good form for the Scottish Premiership-based club, registering 13 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions).

Premier League clubs are following Liel Abada for the future. Talented winger born in 2001, has scored 24 goals and also provided 13 assists in 18 months. 🟢 #CelticFC Celtic consider Abada as key player and they want to keep him at all costs, even if PL clubs are tracking him. pic.twitter.com/B4ur1XzQs9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2022

This comes a year after the Israeli international admitted that he dreams of making a switch to the English top-flight and, specifically, Liverpool, at some point in his career.

With Mo Salah’s contract not set to expire until 2025, reinforcing the right-wing role is far from being a serious priority for our recruitment team as things currently stand.

That’s not to say that Julian Ward and Co. won’t have developed a list of potential options for the club to keep track of over the next few years.

We’re not aware of Abada being on that particular list, though, if he can continue his upward trajectory for the Hoops, we’d be far from surprised to learn of interest from some of England’s top outfits.

