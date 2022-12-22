Rio Ferdinand urges teenage ‘phenomenon’ to snub Liverpool and make Manchester United his new ‘home’

Rio Ferdinand has told Jude Bellingham to join Manchester United and make Old Trafford his new ‘home’.

The Borussia Dortmund teenager is attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe, including Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp believed to have made the dynamic midfielder his main transfer target.

The former United defender is wanting his old club to win the race for the 19-year-old’s signature, however, and has explained that the England international can ‘help take the club to the heights it should be at’.

“Jude Bellingham has been a phenomenon at the World Cup,” the former United man told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel (via Daily Express).

“He has got so much growth, room for improvement still, but he absolutely influenced games in an England shirt like we’ve never seen a teenager do for England. Manchester United, bring him here. Make that your home, Jude.

“You come and help change shift the culture and take the club to the heights it should be at! He’s been flying the flag abroad, he’s done his bit in Germany, it’s time to come home baby.”

No matter who Bellingham decides to join (that’s presuming he leaves the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the season), he will instantly improve any side with the work rate and quality he offers in the middle of the park.

At such a tender age, the former Birmingham City star is also showing extreme maturity and all the traits of a leader – he has captained Edin Terzic’s side on numerous occasions this term and has stepped up and delivered when his team needed him most.

The youngster also performed superbly well for England at the Qatar World Cup recently and we’d love to see him make the switch to Anfield – even if he may set us back more than €100m.

Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez are some of the other names being linked with a move to Merseyside, but it’s Bellingham that most Kopites want to see in the famous Red shirt.

