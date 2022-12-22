Pep Guardiola claims his Manchester City career will not be ‘complete’ unless he wins Champions League

Pep Guardiola has claimed that his time at Manchester City will not be ‘complete’ unless he wins the Champions League.

The Spaniard has won the competition twice when he was in charge of Barcelona but has failed to taste success in Europe’s premier competition since, despite spending billions at Bayern Munich and City.

The Sky Blues have never won the European Cup or Champions League and it’s the one trophy the 51-year-old wants to win before he calls it a day at the Etihad.

“The Champions League is not the only one but I admit it is the trophy we want and my period here would not be complete if we don’t win it,” he said (as quoted by the Express). “That is not the only reason I have signed a new contract but I will do everything in the time we have together.

“It’s the trophy we don’t have and we’ll try to do it. I have the feeling they’ll get it sooner or later, we’ve tried in the past, even in the first season even though out in last 16, we will try with all our strength.”

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola believes a number of his players ‘lack the rhythm’ ahead of Man City’s clash with Liverpool

Guardiola signed a new two-year contract extension at City last month meaning he will remain in Manchester until 2025 to try and achieve his aim.

He’s reached the final of the competition back in 2021 but was defeated 1-0 by Chelsea in Porto.

Despite all of the money the Cityzens have spent in recent years, the Champions League has proved to be a trophy that you simply cannot buy – the same can be said for French outfit PSG.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have just the six European Cups to their name and have also been defeated in two finals in the last four years.

We have a last-16 clash with current holders Real Madrid to look forward to in the new year and we’re hoping for revenge against the Spanish giants.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?