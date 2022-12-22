(Video) “You don’t want a picture with all these!” – Curtis Jones jokes with Everton players at Alder Hey

Despite being rivals on the pitch, Liverpool and Everton came together for a joint visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and it led to some hilarious banter from Curtis Jones.

With one young supporter getting a picture with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi, Demari Gray and James Tarkowski, our No.17 jokingly shouted: “You don’t want a picture with all these, look at them!”

It was all clearly said in a light-hearted way and showed how much of a personality the Scouser is, as he interacted with the boys from Goodison Park.

The whole time there looked special for the youngsters who were lucky enough to be present and let’s hope it helped pick up the mood of them, their parents and the staff.

You can watch Curtis Jones with the Everton players via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

