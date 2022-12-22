(Video) Jordan Henderson shows class with what he did to Kevin De Bruyne post-City defeat

Jordan Henderson showed his class after the full-time whistle in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City as he checked up on a rather beleaguered Kevin De Bruyne.

Both the Belgian international and goalscorer Riyad Mahrez looked exhausted after confirming their passage through to the next round of the Carabao Cup, with the Reds skipper seen having a quick word with the playmaker.

There was disappointment for the holders who must now pick themselves up in time for their Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: