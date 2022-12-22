(Video) Watch how Klopp reacted on touchline to Nunez’s bizarre second-half moment v Man City

Darwin Nunez showcased his ruthless finishing capabilities in the lead-up towards the World Cup for Liverpool, though looked far from his deadliest against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

The Uruguayan international had a fine array of goalscoring opportunities to take advantage of at the Etihad with one moment in the second-half the crowing example.

The former Benfica man raced toward the Sky Blues’ goal after being played in with a lovely through ball from Joe Gomez but dragged his effort wide once again from close range – a wasted effort that seemed to surprise Jurgen Klopp too as footage panned to the German head coach.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"He's got to put one of them away!" A massive chance for Liverpool to get level again but Darwin Núñez can only drag his shot wide of the post! 😩 pic.twitter.com/dkeAtIj9pD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2022