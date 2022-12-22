Trent Alexander-Arnold absence explained as injury concerns already piling up for Liverpool

Liverpool were handed some positive news over the absent Trent Alexander-Arnold as Jurgen Klopp explained that his first-choice right-back missed the clash with Manchester City due to illness.

In post-match comments relayed on Twitter by James Pearce, the German confirmed that both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker should be back available for selection come the Boxing Day tie with Aston Villa.

Klopp: "Millie felt something in his hamstring. After 30 years in the business he said he doesn't think it's a lot. Trent is ill so we have to wait. Virgil trained yesterday completely normal and should be ready for Monday." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 22, 2022

At a time when muscle injuries are keeping out the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, it’s reassuring to hear that our No.66 shouldn’t be out of action for an extended period of time.

Though our Carabao Cup opponents arguably deserved the lion’s share of the spoils, we put on an encouraging display overall against one of the English top-flight’s most in-form outfits prior to the World Cup.

Having a fit and firing Trent Alexander-Arnold could have proven pivotal for us over the course of the 90 minutes – in a similar manner to Kevin De Bruyne’s world-class showing at the Etihad – though our German head coach may take comfort from the reality that Liverpool will face a reduced number of potential fixtures thanks to their cup exit.

With James Milner forced off the pitch, albeit with what appears to be a minor concern, following pre-match news of Bobby Firmino’s minor calf issue, we’ll certainly look to benefit from having a smaller selection of games to compete in.

