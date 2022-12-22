(Images) Fresh snaps of Anfield Road expansion shows stunning progress has been made during World Cup break

The redevelopment of the Anfield Road end of Liverpool’s famous old stadium is set to be completed in time for the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign and it appears that during the break for the World Cup, construction workers have made great progress on the expansion.

Anfield’s capacity will increase to over 61,000 once the work is completed (an increase of 7,000 on the current capacity) and although 3D images of how the stadium will look for next season have already been released, fans can now see for themselves the stunning size and shape of the new stand.

Fresh video footage from inside the stand was released recently which emphasised the amount of work that has been put into the expansion and new images from outside the ground have now been released which highlights the major progress that has been made across the last couple of months.

If the noise inside L4 wasn’t already loud enough, imagine what it’s going to be like with even more Reds in the ground!

Check the images out below via @thisisanfield on Twitter:

🏟 🏗 Annie Road End today. pic.twitter.com/WpBZ5rN3Hj — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 20, 2022

