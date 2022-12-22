‘F**k off’ – Liverpool fans all saying same thing about Joel Matip after stunning first-half moment

It says a great deal about Liverpool’s defensive options that Joel Matip is far from being a drop-off in any way shape or form from the club’s accepted first-choice pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Joe Gomez’s poor marking of Erling Haaland was enough to allow the Norwegian to find an early opener, though the Cameroonian helped the Reds find an equaliser with a lovely run from just beyond the halfway line before providing the pre-assist for Fabio Carvalho’s equaliser.

Inevitably, it led to an outpouring of love from the central defender’s adoring fans on Twitter who’ve come to massively appreciate his daring runs across the park.

We’d have to agree that, certainly beyond the red half of Merseyside, it does seem that the former Schalke star is massively underrated by the footballing world.

His movement on the ball is particularly impressive for a centre-half, often allowing us to find the necessary breakthrough we need to create a goalscoring opportunity.

