Liverpool team news confirmed: Two teenagers start as Klopp addresses injury concern ahead of Man City tie

Liverpool are set to begin the second-half of the campaign exactly how they kicked off the first – in a meeting with incumbent league champions Manchester City, albeit this time in the Carabao Cup.

The Merseysiders and Sky Blues will be missing some key stars for the clash in question, most notably Luis Diaz on the Reds’ end following his injury setback in Dubai.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the enforced break in the middle of the campaign will provide the spark his side need b

Ahead of Coaimhin Kelleher in between the sticks, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been selected as the centre-back partnership for tonight’s encounter with Pep Guardiola’s men.

In the middle of the park, youth reigns supreme as Harvey Elliott (19) and Stefan Bajcetic (18) have been given the nod by the manager to feature alongside Thiago Alcantara.

Leading the line, Darwin Nunez is flanked by Fabio Carvalho (who comes in for an injured Bobby Firmino) and Mo Salah on the wings.

You can catch the full team news below

And the team news is… LIVE! It's been a LONG wait for the return of domestic action but here we are and here's the XI Jurgen Klopp's gone with v Manchester City 🔴⚔️🔵 #LFC pic.twitter.com/MEDs1fnJbt — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 22, 2022

