(Video) Salah responds a minute after Mahrez goal with close-range equaliser

Posted by
(Video) Salah responds a minute after Mahrez goal with close-range equaliser

Frustration quickly turned to jubilation for Liverpool fans as Mo Salah levelled proceedings for a second time during their Carabao Cup encounter with Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez had got the Sky Blues back on top with a stunning touch and goal in the opening two minutes with the Egyptian responding a minute later.

The No.11 struck from close-range after Darwin Nunez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain combined brilliantly in the build-up.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top