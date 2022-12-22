(Video) Salah responds a minute after Mahrez goal with close-range equaliser

Frustration quickly turned to jubilation for Liverpool fans as Mo Salah levelled proceedings for a second time during their Carabao Cup encounter with Manchester City.
Riyad Mahrez had got the Sky Blues back on top with a stunning touch and goal in the opening two minutes with the Egyptian responding a minute later.
The No.11 struck from close-range after Darwin Nunez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain combined brilliantly in the build-up.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
