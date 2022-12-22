“I went ‘wow! Seriously?'” – Neil Jones reveals chat with Liverpool source over Enzo Fernandez transfer

Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernandez, despite claims to the contrary.

Speaking on The Redmen TV’s ‘Journo Insight’, Neil Jones admitted there was a lot of ‘guesswork’ going on with the latest round of speculation as clubs reportedly queue up for the 21-year-old ahead of the winter window.

“Without giving too much away, I asked someone at Liverpool, via WhatsApp, about this transfer and the reply I got was a crying laughing emoji,” the GOAL reporter said.

“It was about the one [the story] about buying now and loan him back until the summer and it was a crying laughing emoji and I went ‘wow! Seriously?’

“So, I don’t think anything’s been agreed for Enzo Fernandez, I don’t think anything’s close to being agreed. These stories are just going to emerge, emerge, and emerge.”

With a reported release clause valued at €120m, it’s highly unlikely that the Reds will move earlier than the summer for one of Europe’s most highly-rated midfielders.

We know that Jude Bellingham – even with England crashing out of the World Cup earlier than some may have foreseen – will cost upwards of £100m thanks to his phenomenal performances for club and country.

Supposedly, it’s understood that Liverpool may very well have the finances available (thanks in no small part to a failure to acquire Aurelien Tchouameni last summer) to launch moves for both Fernandez and Borussia Dortmund’s most prized asset.

Perhaps that may depend in large part on the state of FSG’s potential sale or investment drive, though we have been led to believe that it’s ‘business as usual’ even should the Americans still hold the reins come the end of the campaign.

