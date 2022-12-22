(Video) “Got no legs and can’t get the ball back” – Agbonlahor slams £39m Liverpool midfielder

There is a clamour from many Liverpool supporters for the club to bring in a new midfielder and Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that they would need to be brought in to replace Fabinho.

Speaking about the possible signing of Bellingham, the 36-year-old said: “Liverpool need him [Bellingham] though, Keita’s always injured, Chamberlain injured a lot, Fabinho’s got no legs and can’t get the ball back”.

The Brazilian, signed for an initial £39m from Monaco (BBC Sport), has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most consistent performers since his arrival in 2018 but his performance level this season has dipped, not to a level that is worthy of this criticism from the former Aston Villa forward though.

We’ll be hoping to see his performance level restored to where it once was but he certainly isn’t over the hill yet, there’s plenty of time for the 29-year-old to be back to his best and no reason why it can’t happen in the coming weeks.

You can watch Agbonlahor’s comments on Fabinho (from 4:09) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

