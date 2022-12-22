(Video) Adorable moment as Tsimikas ruins young fan’s game of Jenga

Kostas Tsimikas was part of the Liverpool squad that visited Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and it’s easy to see how much of a positive influence he is on Jurgen Klopp’s squad, after watching his interactions with the young supporters.

The Greek Scouser was playing Jenga alongside Joel Matip and was supposed to be helping the youngster play the game but his over exuberance after a successful removal of a wooden block resulted in the tower toppling over.

From joy to despair in a matter of seconds, it was still hilarious to see how involved our left-back was and how bad he quickly felt for ruining the game for everyone.

Interactions like this are so important for the community and let’s hope that the lads helped lift spirits during this festive period.

You can watch Tsimikas playing Jenga (from 1:03) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

