(Video) Jamie Carragher shares bleak FSG view amid Bellingham transfer links

Jamie Carragher has warned that, in his view, FSG don’t have the funds required – £200-250m – to leave the desired mark on the transfer market, which is why they have invited in potential investors.

This comes amid ongoing links to Jude Bellingham with the Mirror (via Caught Offside) reporting that Jurgen Klopp continues to push hard for the signing this summer.

The Englishman on his own shouldn’t cost the Reds much beyond £150m in 2023, though it’s clear that the club must bolster their midfield department with at least one further signing with potentially as many as three midfielders going out the door at the same time.

