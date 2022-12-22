(Video) Jim White blames Klopp for ‘toxic’ relationship between Liverpool and Man City

Liverpool and Manchester City released a joint statement after incidents that have occured in previous meetings and now Jim White has attributed blame for these feelings to Jurgen Klopp and his behaviour on the sidelines.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the 65-year-old said: “That picture of Klopp right in the face of the linesman, fully motivated – yes but he shouldn’t have done it and that’s why he got a ban and it heightens it [the ill feeling between supporters]”.

Our manager was upset with a refereeing decision and admitted he was over the top with his reaction but to place blame on the Etihad Stadium’s supporters singing derogatorily about Hillsborough – is a joke.

There’s never an excuse for singing about people who have died in a tragedy, for defacing murals with references to those who have died or for vandalism.

You can watch White’s comments on Klopp (from 3:34) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

